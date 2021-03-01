About 70% of Americans approve of the $15-an-hour wage increase while zero Congressional Republicans have come out in favor of it.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin Republicans are cooking up more ways to make voting more difficult. This while no voter fraud was found in this state or any other, for that matter.
We are in a raging pandemic and this is what our legislators are doing. To set a national example of “leadership“ for Wisconsin, Sen. Ron Johnson is looking for pictures of Hillary Clinton among videos of the Capitol rioters.
I’m a poll worker, and I can state with 100% certainty that our elections have been clean with zero fraud, and I’d bet poll workers across the state feel the same.
We do our job with integrity. So what’s the point of all these voter suppression allegations? Republicans want minority rule. When fewer people vote, Republicans win more often. When they can gerrymander the state map, they can win nearly 2/3 of the state seats even while well over 50% of votes cast are for Democrats.
Aren’t we supposed to be democracy’s beacon to the world? Voter suppression and minority rule eventually give you leaders like Vladimir Putin, and if you run against him, you might get poisoned or pushed out a fourth-story window.
GEORGE WEN
Delavan