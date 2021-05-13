I am sick of the hypocrisy coming from Bryan Steil and his GOP lackeys. They whine and complain about "We need to be bipartisan" and "We need to work together" so much, but then don't do it themselves.
There is a prime example of this from Steil today in the Washington Examiner. For those who don't know, the Examiner is a conservative news website and weekly magazine based in Washington, D.C. He published a so-called editorial in this supposed news source entitled "Exposing Washington's Partisan Power Grab Agenda" in which he claims that President Joe Biden and the Democrats are using bait-and-switch tactics to swap out bipartisanship with a unilateral approach to governing.
While it is a well-written editorial on its face, there is one major problem with his argument: He doesn't account for the fact that Democrats have tried to do the bipartisan thing, but the Republicans don't want to play ball.
We can't be bipartisan if Republicans don't want to go with anything the Democrats propose. That is why the Democrats have been going solo on some of the big issues—because the Republicans are obstructionist.
Watch what happens with the Republican Party over the next several months. We are watching the slow and painful destruction of the party from within. If the Republicans want to remain a prominent political party, they need to do a self-audit of themselves and figure out how to clean their house of the undesirables found within.
JAMES FOSS
Janesville