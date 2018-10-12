Well, Brett Kavanaugh made it on the Supreme Court. He cried his way on there. One can only wonder what was in that glass he was drinking from. Pabst Blue Ribbon made me cry once a long time ago after I only drank one or two cans.
Kavanaugh is going to be a ringer for anything the Republicans want him to do since there are thousands of pages of documents that only they were able to see, and of course they'll hold everything over his head. An independent jurist, he will not be. He might even have to look the other way while they're turning the U.S. into a full-blown dictatorship.
Now, with congressional candidate Bryan Steil, where's that factory he's strutting through in the campaign ad? Did he have to go to Mexico or China to find one? I heard he was Mr. Outsourcer, and now he thinks he can pull one over on us.
Mr. Referendum (Scott Walker) says he's great for the schools, but they have to have a referendum every little while just to be able to afford to keep the lights on and the doors open.
Mr. Referendum is also known as Mr. Rough-Roader since he flies everywhere to avoid getting a concussion or other traumatic brain injury from going anywhere on Wisconsin's roads. He might be getting a commission on every tire and shock absorber that's replaced. "I Can't Drive 55" is the new anthem for driving slower to avoid getting your bell rung.
D.J. DUFFY
Delavan
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse