The recent letter proclaiming that the stimulus would “saddle US with mountain of debt” has all of the misleading conservative talking points.
Ninety-five percent of Americans will receive stimulus money. When the Republicans passed their tax cut bill (which took $1.9 trillion out of the federal budget), 85% went to the wealthy and corporations. Individuals are likely to spend the money reinvigorating the economy.
Yes, 9 percent goes directly to COVID relief; the rest goes to dealing with the effects of COVID, helping all states (not just blue states) and most individuals, as well as for schools, for example.
As for the jab that “prisoners will be receiving the same check,” this is the same provision that was in the previous stimulus bills proposed by the Trump White House and passed with vast Republican support last year.
When Republicans claim that there was no unity, it is simply because none of them voted to help pass this bill. Now we are left with their lame excuses.
WILLIAM HARTJE
Evansville