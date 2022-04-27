The Immigration Reform and Control Act was passed in 1986. This act made it illegal for employers to hire undocumented workers. Signed into law by President Ronald Regan, the act legalized undocumented immigrants who had arrived in the country prior to Jan. 1, 1982. The act failed to stem the flow of illegal immigrants because Republicans fought against the sanctions to be applied against illegal employers. Regan buckled under pressure from employers who exploited illegal immigrants. The fruit and vegetable, landscape, meat packing, and hotel industries are notorious for exploiting illegal immigrants. If we really enforced the law against employers hiring undocumented workers, we would eliminate much of the illegal immigration problem.
Fast forward to President George W. Bush’s 2007 plan for comprehensive immigration reform, which required undocumented workers to learn English, pay taxes, pass a background check and hold a job for a number of years before becoming eligible for citizenship. The vote to end debate and vote on the bill was supported by 37 Democrats, one independent but only seven Republicans. The vote on the bill failed 45-50.
Last year, the House voted, in a near party-line vote—Democrats for, Republicans against—to create a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Mr. Bremel, Republicans only want to use immigration as a political cudgel against President Joe Biden. Republicans really don’t want immigration reform. Until they do, nothing will happen.