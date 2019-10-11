Why are the Republicans of the state of Wisconsin following and defending Donald Trump? Sen. Ron Johnson, who never answers any question in a straight-forward manner, has admitted he knew of Trump's actions to not give Ukraine military aid but did not feel it important enough to let his constituents know. You have to ask: How many other Republicans knew of Trump's actions and did nothing?

I believe our country is being changed in a permanent and unfavorable way. It will be legal for a president to break any law that he/she sees fit if our democracy today is not allowed to question Trump's actions. He has already admitted to sexually assaulting women, and our nation's Republican leaders defended this. ("It's just locker room talk.")

There is so much corruption in the Republican arena, it's hard to see who is ignoring our laws out of fear of Trump or the lust for power and money. While Russia watches and laughs, it knows it has won the first battle with our once-great nation. It has integrated into our system via the greed of our politicians. It's no wonder that the Supreme Court is viewed as just another political tool.

These are symptoms of a corrupt system and will not abate until ALL people follow our laws.

VIRGIL PARKER

Janesville