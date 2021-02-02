At the highest level of government, the Republication Party is overrun with cowards, liars and the unscrupulous.
The ex-president was ousted by a free and fair election, but Trumpism is alive and well and seemingly driving the Senate bus straight into the annals of anti-American infamy. Even after the insurrection in the Capitol on Jan. 6, which threatened their very lives, many senators and representatives alike voted to overturn the election.
Trump and his co-conspirators incited the riot that killed five people, including an officer hit in the head with a fire extinguisher and a woman trampled to death as the mob fought to get inside. For his latest egregious act, Trump's been impeached, again, by the House of Representatives, but deserves to be indicted by the Senate and barred from ever holding future office.
The Democrats need 17 of 50 Republican senators to stand up to to their party's censure and do what they know is the right thing. Will it happen? Probably not. Fear and widespread moral bankruptcy abound on that side of the aisle.
Until Republicans stop telling the "big lie" and encourage people to stop believing it, we are in store for more volatile times ahead.
TERESA SANDERS
Janesville