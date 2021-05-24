I read with much dismay about Rep. Bryan Steil’s attempt to cover up the insurrection of Jan. 6. This insurrection was treason. Republicans need to face and be held accountable for what they created.
America was forced to listen to 834 days of Benghazi hearings, which did not turn up a single indictment. They cost $50 million. By contrast, the Jan. 6 insurrection has spawned more than 450 indictments and counting. What is going on that requires 450 Americans to be indicted? What are Republicans trying to hide?
Could it be the five representatives who gave illegal guided tours for the insurrectionists? They have to be publicly held accountable for their seditious behavior.
Why did Republicans help formulate what a commission would look like, in agreement with Democrats, then reject it?
Let's hear the conversation between the former president and Rep. Kevin McCarthy while the insurrection was occurring. Both should testify under oath.
Why did it take so long for the National Guard to be activated?
What was going on inside the White House? All staffers present that day should be called to testify.
There are far too many legitimate questions about the insurrection to be delegated to a subcommittee. Too many Republicans have joined the sedition caucus. They must be held accountable for their actions. Trying to illegally overturn our election deserves a large stage and extreme scrutiny. America demands answers. It is not a choice for politicians to make.
RON TORREY
Delavan