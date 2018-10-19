Are all of our ballots going to be counted or are some going to be thrown out? In some states, the Republicans have been making it very hard for minorities and Democrats to vote. How about our absentee ballots? Are they going to be counted? There are a lot of shady things going on. As for me, I want a two-party government, and I believe you do, too. Please get out and vote. Let your voice be heard.
JUDY BUTEK
Janesville
