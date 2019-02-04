I want to thank state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald for refusing to play cheap political games and instead enlightening us on the fact that Gov. Tony Evers is to blame for the Foxconn debacle. I was mistakenly thinking that it was the fault of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton or Robert Mueller.

When we were first snookered into this boondoggle, many people pointed out that this was a business plan doomed from the start. Experts knew that to think that any U.S. manufacturer of this type of product could compete with cheap, off-shore wages was a dream at best. LCD technology is in the mature phase of its life cycle and had been in decline long before this Bunco game began. The projection was that this great con would not have a payback to state taxpayers for 25 years--in the best case scenario. If you took that to executive management of any corporation, you would be laughed out of the room. And then fired.

This is what happens when politicians with absolutely no vision for the future, who daydream of "Leave It to Beaver" days and who put their political aspirations over the good of the people they are supposed to represent, are in charge.

So thank you, Scott Walker, Vos and Fitzgerald for this hustle. What’s next, using taxpayer dollars and taking away citizens’ land to help a typewriter company?

MARK HAMEL

Town of Fulton