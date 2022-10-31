With the Democrats in power our economy is in free fall, and inflation continues to skyrocket. This month the Labor Department reported an overall inflation rate of 8.2%.
The price of health insurance increased 2.1%, daycare and preschool 2.1%, and vehicle repair and maintenance 2.0% in just four weeks.
It is harder to afford shelter as rent costs, as well as mortgage rates are up. Food prices continue to increase, and for those eating at home they have increased a total of 13% over the past 12 months.
Wages are increasing but not enough to keep up. Since President Biden took office real wages have decreased 4.3%. This rate of decrease is worse than during the financial crisis in the late 2000’s.
For the past few months gas prices have been level, but inflation has increased anyway. Unfortunately, Biden’s recent negotiations with OPEC+ countries failed. We are at the mercy of OPEC+ because of the Democrat’s war on fossil fuels. Gas prices are already increasing again.
The Democrats $1.9 trillion spending bill in March 2021 was inflationary as even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen eventually had to admit.
We need Republican majorities in the House and the Senate to rein in inflationary spending and take a more reasonable approach to our energy needs.
Republicans need to take back the House and Senate before Democrats create more economic havoc. Vote Ron Johnson for the Senate and Bryan Steil for the House.