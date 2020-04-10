Republicans didn’t want you to vote in the April election. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald went all the way to the Republican-controlled Supreme Court to stop the April election from being pushed back to June to protect Wisconsinites from the coronavirus.
Vos claimed the election had to occur to protect democracy, though Vos and Fitzgerald spent the last decade limiting democracy.
They used gerrymandering to lump Democratic voters into a few large districts to allow them to hold power in the rest of the state. They restricted hours of voter registration, imposed a restrictive voter ID requirements, shortened early voting times and changed or closed polling locations, making it harder to vote for many.
Republicans have long held that lower voter turnout improved their chances of winning. The coronavirus outbreak and the resulting safer-at-home order became the perfect storm for Republicans to demand that the election be held as scheduled. Polling locations in Milwaukee were reduced from 180 to five, ensuring that the Democratic vote would be greatly reduced. Similarly, Democratic Dane County polling sites were below normal. A low turnout election is what Republicans wanted, and it is what they got by forcing voters to leave the protection of their homes and risk illness and perhaps death by voting in limited congregated polling locations.
The “democracy” Vos and Fitzgerald want is one that gives them power by denying you a voice in their government.
JERRY HANSON
Elkhorn