In your Thursday editorial, "Election caught the partisanship virus," you blamed Gov. Tony Evers for not providing leadership by moving the election to a later date because of the coronavirus pandemic. But you failed to mention two people just as much to blame for this as the governor – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.
Gov. Evers called the Assembly into special session to deal with the issue of the impending election, and the leaders of the Assembly and Senate met for a matter of seconds before adjourning and heading home. They argued that it was not possible to mail absentee ballots to all voters in Wisconsin, and they were probably correct given the short timeline. They argued that the election should and could happen safely on Tuesday, April 7th.
Then on Election Day, Speaker Vos appeared at his local polling place as a volunteer completely garbed in mask, goggles and gown saying, “You are incredibly safe to go out”. Well, maybe he was, but perhaps not the many people who went there to vote.
If they were looking for leadership, Vos and Fitzgerald could have provided it themselves by proposing to move the election to a later date. However, they chose to do nothing and blame Gov. Evers for everything.
And apparently, so does The Gazette.
KARL WESTLUND
Milton