Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Patchy freezing drizzle possible early. Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Patchy freezing drizzle possible early. Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.