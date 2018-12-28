While attending church last Sunday, I was struck by something remarkable. Who would have thought that the Old Testament psalmist would predict the presidency (albeit not achieved by majority vote but only by the electoral college) of Donald Trump?

Donald Trump, "You have made us the derision of our neighbors, and our enemies laugh us to scorn!" (Psalm 80, verse 6)

Republican Party, you had and have the congressional power to ameliorate the problem, but you have done nothing! You are complicit in this evil that has befallen us and therefore are as guilty as Trump himself.

You are spineless cowards, lacking in morals and cowering before an inept president who thinks only of himself. You are an affront to the oaths you took to put the welfare of our country ahead of petty partisan politics. In short, your party does not deserve to be in office.

The writing is already on the wall. The majority of people are already speaking. The House has already changed hands. Will the Senate not be next?

The voices are crying in the wilderness: Repent! Turn from your evil ways! Our country deserves patriots, not scum-sucking denizens from the muck at the bottom of the swamp.

RICHARD WINDORF

Janesville

