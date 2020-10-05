My concern for what is happening in the next presidential election forces me to share what I feel cannot happen.
President Trump must be voted out. Please, if you are a die-hard Republican, vote all you want for Republicans but think about who this president is. Do not support (vote) the most lying, unqualified person ever elected to the most powerful office in the world.
We are so much better than what this president and his administration represents. Look into your inner self and ask the question that was at one time the question to ask: Am I better off today than I was four years ago? Are you proud of the person you have leading our country or are you embarrassed by this man and his administration?
Please be honest with yourself for the sake of this country's future.
Thank you for reading my opinion.
STEPHEN J. FLOOD
Janesville