Remember Benito Mussolini, the dictator of Italy during World War II? He said the method by which you turn a country fascist is like plucking a chicken: one feather at a time. He promoted separating the squawks so they would be muted as much as possible. In Madison, behind closed doors in the dark of night, the Republican-controlled Legislature grabbed a handful of feathers, which are being exhibited in their recent legislation presented to Gov. Scott Walker for his signature.
The Republican legislators say they are just equalizing power among the branches of government. Give us a break! If that were the case, why didn’t they pass this legislation during the last eight years with Walker in power? Wisconsinites, speak out against what is being ripped away from us in this power grab. Join voices to ensure protection for pre-existing conditions, early voting and other things for which we voted in November. Call Walker and ask him to veto this legislation. If he doesn’t, he and his cronies can look into the distant future and expect to continue to meet citizens still holding plastic plucked chickens--because we’ll never forget this paltry poultry trick.
DONA PALMER
Delavan
