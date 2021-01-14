To Robin Vos and the Legislature: I agree the vaccine rollout hasn't went well, but to blame the governor when you have sent every order he has issued to court is beyond me.
If you spent as much time finding solutions or trying to fix the problem, you would have a leg to stand on, but you don't. Instead of criticizing the only person even trying to fix the problem, what is your solution?
This is just another political stunt to help yourself politically! I and most others are sick of it. Let's try working together and being the solution instead of being part of the problem.
PATRICK HART
Edgerton