Nov. 11 marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. The “doughboys” of that war fought to preserve our freedoms. Let us give our veterans a salute and vote on Nov. 6. As for myself, I will vote to preserve those freedoms and for the Republican Party, and here is why. Review for yourself the party's platform. You will find the Democrats advocate abortion, open borders, world government, more programs and bigger government, especially at the national level. This insatiable demand for more and bigger services and programs to meet our every need inevitably leads to a weak and dependent people. Note also our $22 trillion debt.

The Republicans, I believe, have goals much closer to our constitutional foundation. They advocate limited government, protection of the unborn, traditional family values (man-woman marriage), reliance on God and His guidance, a free enterprise economic system, fiscal restraint and individual accountability and self-reliance.

Vote for America's future as a strong, independent, self-reliant people and nation! Vote Republican Nov. 6.

DON HILBIG

Beloit

