I think it was in third grade on the playground when a losing team got mad and wanted to change the rules. Those kids were obviously young and immature. They would later realize theirs was an unreasonable request, and the winning team achieved success with a better effort.

It looks like we have some third-graders leading our state legislators and occupying the governor's office. It didn't take long for state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and defeated Gov. Scott Walker to reveal their character or lack there of. Maybe they should just take their ball and go home. That would be the best result for Wisconsin.

GENE BIER

Milton

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse