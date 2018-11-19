I think it was in third grade on the playground when a losing team got mad and wanted to change the rules. Those kids were obviously young and immature. They would later realize theirs was an unreasonable request, and the winning team achieved success with a better effort.
It looks like we have some third-graders leading our state legislators and occupying the governor's office. It didn't take long for state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and defeated Gov. Scott Walker to reveal their character or lack there of. Maybe they should just take their ball and go home. That would be the best result for Wisconsin.
GENE BIER
Milton
