On June 8, the House passed by a margin of 223-204 a gun control bill titled the Protecting Our Kids Act. Only 5 of the 208 Republicans in the House voted for the bill. Following the Sandy Hook school shooting, Democrats proposed legislation to expand background checks to all gun purchases. The bill required 60 votes to pass in the senate because of the filibuster rule. Forty-one Republicans voted against the bill assuring it would not pass. When the House passed a universal-background-check bill last year, only eight Republicans voted for it.
Guns kill people and Republicans kill sensible gun control legislation. Large majorities of Americans favor stronger gun controls. Pew research in 2021 reported 81% of Americans supported universal background checks, 64% of Americans favor limiting magazines to 10 rounds, and 63% favor banning assault-style weapons. If anyone feels they must shoot an AR-15, they can join the National Guard which actually is a well-organized militia.
We have more guns than people. Gun ownership per 100 people in the United States is 120. In Canada it is 35. In France it is 20. And we wonder why “it” keeps happening here? Duh! I know why “it” happens here; too many guns and too many Republicans who think the right to life ends at the end of a smoking gun barrel.
ENOUGH! Remember, we the people are the government. Exercise your power by voting these Republican obstructionists out of office.