I’m seeing an increasing number of Nazi flags around our country.
I was born in post-World War II Austria. My parents had neighbors murdered by Nazis. In that environment, one man can order the death of another on his whim. An opposition opinion can get you and your family executed. Why? Because one crazy man took power.
We just finished four years with a man in charge who aspires to power at any cost. You can debate today’s “complex” political climate; is it the result of backlashes to political correctness, immigration, abortion or gay rights?
Are you following the House investigation into Jan. 6? Emails, texts and testimony indicate that many Republican members of Congress and the White House participated in the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. So what’s the real issue? It’s simple.
One party stands for inclusive democracy where all have an equal voice; the other stands for a system dominated by rich, white men at any cost. To the GOP, it doesn’t matter what system is in place—authoritarian, dictatorship, whatever—as long as they have power. The cost can be anything, including the burning down of our democracy.
This Republican Party has gone completely off its rails. The majority of Americans want health care for all, a voting rights bill, sane gun control, jobs that pay a living wage and tax policy where all pay their fair share. So what will you vote for in 2022?