It is unfortunate that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald can't get past the results of the last gubernatorial election. They are walking around with frowns on their faces and doing everything possible to make Gov. Tony Evers a failure. Don't they realize that Wisconsin voters spoke in the last election and decided a change was in order?

Throwing out an anchor and opposing anything that Evers wants to do is against the will of the people and sets an awful precedent for future governance. I remember when Mitch McConnell said that his No. 1 goal was to make Barack Obama a one-term president. It was a similar mindset and basically said that failure of the U.S. was OK as long as it got a Republican victory in the next election.

It is that kind of thinking that sours people on the whole process. Aren't elected officials suppose to look to improve our lives and strive for the common good? Don't they take an oath of service?

A call to Vos and Fitzgerald may be in order. Tell them to be professional and serve Wisconsin voters. Work with Evers, not against him.

GENE BIER

Milton