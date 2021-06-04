The article on reparations by R. Alan Bates ("A case to be made for reparations for Black Americans," May 26, Page 6A) was thought provoking. An interesting follow-up would be to examine what reparations might look like. The response letter in the paper ("Racism stems from people, not institutions," May 28, Page 5A) showed how some feel it would require taking money from white people to give to Black people.
More likely would be to have government and other institutions enhance opportunities for minorities in education, housing, employment, criminal justice reform and so on.
This does not need to be a zero-sum game where some have to lose for others to win. Instead, it would improve the quality of life for all in this country.
We should all be able to live with that.
WILLIAM HARTJE
Evansville