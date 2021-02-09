U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil is not fit to serve the 1st Congressional District of Wisconsin.
He is supported by Donald Trump, which is why Steil is mad that President Joe Biden is reversing all the terrible actions that his predecessor took.
Steil is bought and paid for by the oil companies, which is why he is furious about the Keystone XL pipeline being canceled and why he is claiming the cancellation will cost the country thousands of jobs. This is also why he is against the United States re-entering the Paris Climate Accord.
Now he is claiming that a $15 minimum wage is unnecessary because people with disabilities, through no fault of their own, are lesser people and don’t deserve a living wage. As someone who suffers from multiple disabilities, including bipolar 1 disorder, I find this stance to be extremely offensive. Just because I suffer from mental disabilities, disabilities that make it extremely difficult to function like a normal person on a daily basis, I don’t deserve to be able to live in a comfortable way?
I’m not asking for a mansion with butlers – I’m just asking for the ability to live without choosing between medical treatment and groceries, groceries or gasoline, gasoline or textbooks for school. Is this the kind of representation that the 1st District deserves? I would say no.
We the people of the 1st District deserve much better than this.
JAMES FOSS
Janesville