In his latest email to constituents, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil laments the horrors of the Build Back Better Plan. While attacking the legislation, Steil does not offer the GOP’s opposing legislation. That is because the GOP has no plan of its own other than to vote against anything that Biden proposes.
Steil offered the usual vague non-factual allegations against Democrats who he believes want:
“To raise taxes": For those making more than $10 million/year; corporations that have profits of $1 billion/year and pay no income taxes; 50% tax on foreign profits. The Trump tax cuts expanded the deficit by $8 trillion.
“To increase rising prices”: The Trump tariffs increased consumer costs approximately $51 billion/year from 2016-2020.
“To expand the size of government": Which specific departments or just government in total?
“To create new government programs without work requirements": Like expanded child care credit; universal pre-K; climate investment; Expanded health care coverage; affordable housing.
“To allow IRS to monitor our bank accounts”: Transfers greater than $10,000 would be reported. Salary deposits don't count.
“To provide credits for wealthy individuals in cities like Chicago and New York": News flash, the credits are available to everyone and in every city like Dallas, Salt Lake City, Birmingham and even Janesville.
I give Steil credit for voting to accept the Electoral College votes as presented to the Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. Otherwise, he has been in lock-step with the GOP. The GOP practices brinkmanship regarding the national debt only to capitulate at the last minute and then somehow claim victory. Our district deserves better representation.