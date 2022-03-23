In his letter to the editor published in The Gazette on March 15 ("Oil, gas prices were already rising before invasion," Page 6A), Dennis Hopper blamed the Biden administration for high gas and oil prices. Most economists, however, attribute the rise in fuel costs to two factors: pent-up demand from the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, both of which are beyond a president’s control.
The more egregious assertion in his letter, however, is that renewable energy is a “futuristic alternative still too expensive for mass use.” In fact, renewables often undercut the cheapest fossil fuels on cost. Electricity produced from fossil fuels costs five to 17 cents per kilowatt hour, while that produced by solar costs three to six cents and is trending downward, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
The situation with wind is similar; costs are comparable to that of fossil fuels and trending downward. The Montana Environmental Information Center reported in 2021 that the biggest utility in that state is producing electricity from wind at half the price of coal.
Incentivizing the transition to renewables is the best way to ensure true energy independence and stable energy prices. In doing so, we will address the most urgent crisis we face—that of our changing climate.