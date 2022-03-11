In 1973, the United States experienced an Arab oil embargo because of its support of Israel in the Arab-Israeli War. Oil prices rose 300%. I waited in long lines to get gas, hoping the station would not run out before I got to the pump.
President Gerald Ford set a goal of energy independence in 1975. President Jimmy Carter installed solar panels on the roof of the White House in 1979. President Ronald Regan had the panels removed in 1986.
Nearly 50 years have passed since the 1973 embargo. Our foreign policy is still being held hostage by our dependence on oil. Now we also know that climate change is an existential threat to humans on this planet. Increased oil production is no longer a viable solution to our problem.
President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation earmarked $550 billion for renewable energy and clean transportation. Not a single Republican in the Senate supported this bill.
We have an unlimited source of energy in our sun. The wind that powered Magellan’s ship around the world 500 years ago is still a good source of clean energy. In 2020, renewables accounted for just 12% of our total energy production—a pittance since we said never again to the Arabs 50 years ago.
We the people are the government, not the big oil corporations that buy influence in Washington. Let your elected officials in Washington know this fact. For the sake of our country, and the future of our children, we need clean renewable energy now.