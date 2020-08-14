On July 28, the President of the United States sat for an interview with Jonathan Swan of the news website Axios. He was asked among other things about the then-current rate of 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 daily.
“They are dying. That’s true,” Trump replied. “It is what it is. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it.”
The Guardian reports that recently the number of coronavirus cases in the United States was 4,943,214, the number of deaths 161,379, this among a population of 330 million people. Do the math.
“It is what it is.” Remember that indifference when—not if—the coronavirus turns its sights on you, on a friend, on a loved one.
JOHN H. CALLAN
Fort Atkinson