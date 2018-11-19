With all that’s going on with immigration and the immigrant line through Mexico from Latin America, people are coming to America because they want something better. The president’s assumption that all immigrants are criminals or terrorists is not true. Where is the compassion in the president or the country? The world needs hope in Jesus, not in man or even our president because all government leaders will fail. The hour has come for the church to take the Gospel to these people, so they can know hope in Him.
ERWIN KANTER
Janesville
