I had classmates and good friends that fought in Korea. I have a brother with two Purple Hearts he earned in Vietnam and a nephew who spent a couple of tours in Afghanistan. We seemed to have good reasons for these foreign conflicts that ended with disappointing results.
Afghanistan was the one we had a solid reason to invade because of 9/11. We honor the efforts and sacrifices of those who went to war for us because they did their duty for their country. The politics related to why we did the nation-building and the profiteering that ensued needs to be questioned.
With the end of conflicts in Korea and Vietnam, we decided that if they don't threaten our way of life, we can get along. Let's hope that we will be able to accept the Afghans' way of life, even if it is abhorrent to what a majority of the Americans believe.
No doubt countries that cannot obtain COVID-19 vaccines must wonder why a portion of people in this country won't take it. Around the world they are amazed that a president of the United States would lead an insurrection against his own honored Capitol and still be supported. And, like a majority of Americans, they must be confused that elected officials now question the same election process that got them elected and the same process of running elections that we have promoted around the world.