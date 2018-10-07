The Whitewater Unified School District will have an operational referendum on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Two of the main reasons are the state revenue limit and declining enrollment. When the revenue limit was enacted by the Legislature, there was no provision for add-on inflation. Inflation affects every fixed cost of a school district, such as salaries, health insurance, utility bills, maintenance of the buildings and transportation costs. This referendum helps solve that problem.

Declining enrollment is occurring throughout rural Wisconsin, and Whitewater is no exception. The enrollment for the current year is down and projected to fall over the next five years. As enrollment falls, so does the revenue limit, meaning the district receives less money from the state.

If approved, this four-year operational referendum will allow the school board to maintain programs and services for the students now and the years to come. The Whitewater Unified School District has my "yes" vote, and I hope they have yours. For more information visit: www.wwusd.org/referendum.

RON BINNING

Whitewater

