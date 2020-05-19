As a 44th Assembly District candidate, DuWayne Severson is focusing on common sense issues for the people of the 44th Assembly District. He announced his candidacy, he lost his job and is now one of the more than 392,000 people written about in the April 23 edition of the Milwaukee Business Journal: “More than 392,000 Wisconsin residents have filed for unemployment benefits in past month.”
DuWayne knows the livelihoods of the people of the 44th Assembly District are important, and yet we read in letters over the past few days he should focus on redistricting.
The bank and grocery store have yet to collect redistricting for payment.
PAUL B. MURPHY
Janesville