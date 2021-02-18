Responding to the recent Beloit readers and their doomsday attitudes: You continue to demonize and spout conspiracy-type rhetoric, implying we are all “going to hell in a hand basket” if we follow the lead of the legally elected president.
One states that Democrats are taking liberties (no laws have been passed; only executive orders reversing Trump’s disasters) and the other suggests the new administration will cleanse the country of 77 million people. Come on, man!
It appears by your comments that you likely support the insurrection and the savagery imposed on our Capitol. Maybe you need “reeducation” to the founding democratic principles of America.
What you suggest to me is that you will continue to support the racist, xenophobic, QAnon philosophies of the Trump Republican Party. And it seems that you have a certain amount of elected insurrectionist support remaining in our government. So the cleansing I favor is to hold the congressional supporters accountable, Sen. (t)R(eas)on Johnson as an example, and, if there is evidence, to have them prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Our government can be described by a number of labels, but one that is not yet accurate is "authoritarian," though Trump and his supporters did their level best to make it happen.
JOHN SOEHNLEIN
Janesville