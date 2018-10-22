Coming from an extremely long family history of teachers, I could empathize very well when it came to the Act 10 impact to payments for health insurance and the state pension. I realize a lot of these people hate Gov. Scott Walker for having to pay into the state pension and having to now pay a small portion for health insurance that were both previously free.

We also have to recognize that there are only 74,000 state employees and 54,500 teachers in a state with more than 3.18 million total employees. This means we have a responsibility to look at the “greater good” and not just a small group.

I am thankful for the following: Current/future state retiree pensions are 99 percent funded and the highest in the U.S. Social Security income is no longer subject to state income tax, representing an average savings for couples of $1,800 per year. The state portion of property taxes for many homeowners has gone down almost every year. Everyone with children received a $100 tax credit per child this year. All of the business owner’s unemployment compensation insurance premiums have gone down substantially in the last seven years due to the unemployment rate being the lowest in Wisconsin history. And we have a balanced budget with no new taxes proposed, including for roads, until or unless other expenses can be reduced to offset an increase in expenses.

CHAD J. KARL

Janesville

