County clerk candidate Yuri Rashkin has revealed several glaring concerns about casting a ballot for him.
Lisa Tollefson’s considerable training at the clerk position is a proven record of excellence, always seeking improvement. Most Gazette readers might agree a candidate’s skill/training are the crucial factor in choosing our clerk. If “in the business world” an unqualified or under-qualified applicant wouldn’t be hired for the position. No discussion. Again, Tollefson is qualified and experienced. Rashkin is not.
Gazette readers agree “party politics” is a major problem creating divisiveness between Americans today. The county clerk role has nothing to do with party politics. Period. No discussion. Candidates are forced to state a party affiliation because of a law which, in the opinion of many, should be removed “from the books.”
Clearly candidate Rashkin “picks at the scab” of divisiveness, wishing to drive citizens apart and insisting Tollefson publicly declare party affiliation injects party politics. That’s uncalled for. Wrong.
Rashkin “calls for transparency," accusing Tollefson of lacking that attribute. Rashkin was recently one of two county board members who called for investigation into perceived problems with the way Rock Haven was run. Not professing to have read every column inch of Gazette since then, I have neither seen on its pages nor heard from friends what any findings were. Apparently Rashkin has failed to follow up on the serious charges. Transparency? Not there.
If problems were resolved, wouldn’t Rashkin have made a statement about that at the forum? Rashkin did not.
I will vote Tollefson.
DOUG HELMERS
Janesville