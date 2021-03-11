Jan. 6 happened because of a failure to imagine that something like this could happen here.
White people awakening to the racism all around us have been unable to imagine the racism that exists in this country in the same way. Until phone cameras started recording people being murdered for the color of their skin, we assumed that all were treated equally under the law.
Our own failure of imagination and lived experience has allowed systemic racism to thrive in this country and around the world. We think nobody would kill someone for crossing the street, nobody would be killed for something that hadn't been proven.
We live by our own experiences. We make judgements based on how we are treated. We need to open our eyes to what has been happening in this country from its very beginning.
We ended slavery and replaced it with peonage, or legalized slavery. We ended peonage in the 1940s and replaced it with imprisonment for alleged crimes. This country has made money on the backs of people of color from Day One, and it continues today.
We weren't taught this in school. We were taught about America the way those writing curriculum wanted us to see it. Who would want to admit what we were actually doing to our fellow Americans when it was so ugly?
We have got to start understanding that when other people are held down, it holds us all down.
SHERRY STANEK
Whitewater