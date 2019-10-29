I'm writing in response to the Saturday letter to the editor ("Politicians should stop playing the victim game"). First of all, I do not think white people are racist just because they are white. I think you have to show people you are a racist by writing and having no problem thinking "the people whose ancestors were brought to this country as slaves are the fortunate ones." And, "What a wonderful opportunity they have been given."

When I first read those lines, I thought, "Really, people think like that?" But rather than becoming mad, it just made me feel so bad for that person and anyone who thinks that is true. Maybe this person never met another person of color or maybe they have never traveled. People who think these statements are true need to do some soul searching.

I do not think I agree with having my ancestors taken by force from their homes to be used as someone's property. Then once they are brought here have them beaten, raped and possibly have their children and family members taken away from them.

I do agree that the U.S. is a great country, but I think the only way we can be better is by taking a long hard look at our past.

CATHY LEIBFRIED

Janesville