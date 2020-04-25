Why are ice cream shops and liquor stores open but smoke shops and craft stores closed? Who decided whose vice is more important?
What country can order your store closed by the government and send in the police to enforce the order--China or the United States of America?
Why is the farmers market allowed to open? Will there be more than 10 people gathered? Will the vendors be required to wear protection?
Why did the government send $1,200 to people that are still employed or are retired? (Ours will be going to charity.) Who is going to pay for all this debt?
If 30% of the workforce is deemed nonessential and laid off, has the government identified 30% of their workforce to lay off as nonessential?
Why are some of the same people on Facebook that are saying "stay at home" have tee times this weekend?
Why is a small shop with less than 10 customers a day, six employees and no public bathrooms told to close, but big box stores with hundreds of customers and public bathrooms used by employees and customers allowed to be open?
Is a bagger at a grocery store essential? The cashier is wearing gloves and is behind a sneeze shield, but the bagger is putting your food in a bag has no rubber gloves and no face mask. Why?
You probably have your own list of not-so-stupid questions.
PAUL THRONDSEN
Janesville