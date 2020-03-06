As we approach one of the more critical times in presidential elections in our history, it certainly is a time for introspective reflection on our history, Constitution and the future of our democratic society. Questions in relation to our current leadership would seem to be in order.
Is the veracity of our president without question? With a preponderance of world scientific evidence documenting global climate disaster, is dismissal “out of hand” by our president appropriate? Does the current domestic health plan encompass all our population? Is our military and its resources really the best equipped in the world and does it possess the collective intellect to repel cyber attacks by Russia and other countries? Are the current administration’s policies and actions in relation to North Korea, Iran and other sufficient to protect our homeland? Is our economy based on presidential action or corporate genius? Can our next president really be a deal maker and bring both sides of Congress together to address our nation’s problems and end continuing gridlock?
Hopefully, vote casting will focus on substance rather than “celebrity” and the status quo!
G. FRED GOODSIR
Janesville