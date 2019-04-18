Someone has a hearing problem. I’m unsure if it is myself or the administration. I thought I heard the Milton School Board direct the district administration to obtain three bids for the pool renovation at a January meeting. Since this meeting, the administration has only secured one bid. Why the delay? Perhaps this was another case of miscommunication. Perhaps the administration is moving slowly on this pool project. I hope that isn’t the case as the pool is closed at this time.

I discussed this with my neighbor. My neighbor suggested this was a case of the administration neglecting the school board directive and that the administration considers one bid enough.

I choose to be more optimistic than this. But I do wonder what is going on and who is in control. Or, who is hearing the story correctly?

CHUCK JACKSON

Milton