Someone has a hearing problem. I’m unsure if it is myself or the administration. I thought I heard the Milton School Board direct the district administration to obtain three bids for the pool renovation at a January meeting. Since this meeting, the administration has only secured one bid. Why the delay? Perhaps this was another case of miscommunication. Perhaps the administration is moving slowly on this pool project. I hope that isn’t the case as the pool is closed at this time.

I discussed this with my neighbor. My neighbor suggested this was a case of the administration neglecting the school board directive and that the administration considers one bid enough.

I choose to be more optimistic than this. But I do wonder what is going on and who is in control. Or, who is hearing the story correctly?

CHUCK JACKSON

Milton

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.