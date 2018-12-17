To hear Gov. Scott Walker tell it, the recent after-midnight, after-the-election “extraordinary session” of the Legislature is normal business, a revision of the separation of powers.

If that is so, why was it necessary to do it in the middle of the night after the gallery had been cleared, literally “behind closed doors”?

If “these bills do nothing to fundamentally diminish executive authority,” as Walker claimed at the signing, why were they never necessary during any “ordinary sessions” of the last eight years?

Why a last minute change before Democrats took power?

And what possible legitimate justification is there for the limit on early voting?

The answer is that Walker, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and company are shameless in their efforts to undermine the will of the electorate. They disagree with the will of the people as expressed in the election (i.e. they lost!) and are determined to thwart it to further their own agendas.

Do they understand democracy? What do they take us for? Have they no decency?

MICHAEL COOGAN

Janesville

