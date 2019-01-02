Rather than providing factual answers to common questions about Unleaded88 gasoline containing 15 percent ethanol (E15), The Gazette’s recent Q&A on the fuel (Page 6A, Monday) perpetuated familiar myths and misinformation about ethanol.
After conducting the most extensive fuel testing program in history, the Environmental Protection Agency in 2011 legally approved the use of E15 in all cars, SUVs, vans and pickups manufactured in 2001 or later. That means more than 90 percent of the vehicles on U.S. roadways today are approved to use E15. Nearly every automaker explicitly approves the use of E15 in the owners’ manuals for newer vehicles.
E15 is not a “new” fuel. It has been in the market since 2012 and is sold at more than 1,500 stations today in 30 states. Consumers have driven more than 5 billion miles on E15 without any complaints of inferior performance or “engine damage.”
Contrary to the article's claim, there are no “ethanol subsidies.” The tax credit that was available to ethanol blenders expired at the end of 2011. The reason E15 costs less than typical gasoline at the pump is simple: Ethanol is cheaper than gasoline. Adding more ethanol reduces the price of the fuel.
What about lawnmowers and other small engines? E15 is not legally approved for those engines and the federally mandated label affixed to every E15 pump makes that perfectly clear. Still, every small engine manufacturer approves the use of E10.
Next time The Gazette publishes a Q&A on ethanol, we hope it provides real answers—not recycled misinformation.
GEOFF COOPER
Renewable Fuels Association president and CEO
St. Louis, Missouri
