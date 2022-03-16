In 1987, I visited the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics with a water mission to trade technical information. During a dinner, one of our guides expressed his admiration for Joseph Stalin. He admired Stalin “because we Russians are like clay. We need a strong leader to mold us.”
Today, Vladimir Putin is that strong leader. Putin was a colonel in the KGB, and you did not become a colonel in the KGB by being Mr. Nice Guy. He has been cold, calculating and smart to become dictator of Russia. You must know your enemy to deal with them.
Putin sensed weakness in the Biden administration when he saw the fiasco at our southern border; a deadly, chaotic withdrawal and surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan; an anti-Israel stance; no more pressure on NATO members to increase their defense spending; an anti-oil policy; a woke military; and the senile state of the U.S. president. Putin saw our feckless leadership as on opportunity to expand Russia. Our other enemies also see this, which is detrimental to the world’s and your security.
As most dictators eventually do, Putin pushed too far with his attack on Ukraine, and the Ukrainians are turning it into a costly mistake. Despite military and economic setbacks, millions of Russians still support the attack and Putin because of the Russian media’s barrage of propaganda.
We are now caught between an incompetent socialist and a murderous dictator, which is not good for your economic situation and security.