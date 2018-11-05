Sunday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. is the 100th anniversary of the armistice, which ended “The War to End All Wars.” Twenty-million people were killed outright in that war. Al Jolson wrote to President Harding in 1920:
The weary world is waiting for/
Peace forevermore/
So take away the gun/
From every mother’s son/
And put an end to war.
Armistice Day was first observed in 1920 as a celebration of the peace which ended “The Great War.” In 1926, Congress passed a resolution that the “recurring anniversary of November 11 should be commemorated with thanksgiving, prayer, and exercises designed to perpetuate peace between nations” In 1938, Nov. 11 became a federal holiday, “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as Armistice Day. In 1954, the U.S. Congress amended the 1938 act that made Armistice Day a holiday, striking the word “Armistice” in favor of “Veterans.” Nov. 11 has been called Veterans Day ever since.
Today, we are at war in seven countries: Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Libya and Niger. The Rock Valley Fellowship of Reconciliation and Veterans For Peace will hold a 30-minute peace vigil event at 1818 Milton Ave. (U.S. Post Office) at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. Please join us at this event to reclaim Nov. 11 as Armistice Day--a day dedicated to peace and a call to end all wars. For more information visit: www.RockValleyFOR.org.
NORMAN AULABAUGH
Orfordville
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse