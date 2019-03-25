Please vote yes to improve the schools in little old Milton. It seems some Miltonians have a vendetta against the Milton School Board and Milton superintendent and are incapable of seeing the forest for the trees. They can only see one issue. While that issue may or may not have merit, they are not seeing the students of Milton, both present and future, slipping farther and farther behind.

This past November, the voters of Edgerton, Whitewater, Oregon, Beloit Turner, Evansville, Brodhead and Delavan-Darien approved school referendums. The Milton School District is growing and will continue to grow as evidenced by building permits and subdivision growth. Either the school buildings need to grow as well or a new building needs to be built.

Voting no only costs the voters more money later. This current $59.9 million referendum is $28 million less than the original 2016 $87 million referendum and will cost taxpayers only slightly less per $100,000 home, $164 versus $177 each year.

A new high school would have solved most of the issues being addressed by this current referendum. Milton School District voters need to vote yes on April 2. Voters need to see the forest and put the students of Milton first, instead of the trees some may be blinded by.

Students are what drive a school district, and putting them first should be our first priority.

STEVE STEINKE

Janesville