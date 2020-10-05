I am writing this letter to urge people to cast your vote for Don Vurwink for the 43rd Assembly District seat.
I am a Republican but have worked with Don on several issues while we both served the city of Milton on the city council. No one works harder for the people he serves than Don Vurwink.
I have contacted Don on a few issues and always have gotten a rapid response. We may not always agree, but we are able to share each other's concerns and still be friends.
We need to keep Don Vurwink serving the 43rd district because we need proven, honest leaders like Don who care about the people and not about the politics.
I ask everyone to put party aside and vote for the best candidate for the job, and Don Vurwink is that man.
TOM CHESMORE
Milton