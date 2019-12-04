Regarding the Milton students forming a swastika in the high school gym, what they did was unacceptable. Ignoring it was a teaching moment lost.

The swastika represents fascism and murderous hatred.

Under this “banner,” Hitler rose to power promising good jobs, a strong economy, etc. He told his countrymen it was the Jews’ fault, ignoring the fact that the world was suffering from the Great Depression. He used the media at the time, newspapers and radio, to his advantage spewing hatred and lies. He believed if he told his lies and spewed hatred loud enough and often enough, people would believe them. It worked for a while. We all know how it ended: Germany defeated, Europe in ruins, hundreds of thousands of allied forces dead or wounded, 12 million people murdered in concentration camps--6 million of them Jews--and more than 30 million civilians dead.

Students, put down your phones and read. Read the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Read Madeleine Albright’s book “Fascism: A Warning”; it will open your eyes. Also read Timothy Snyder’s book “On Tyranny.”

The U.S. president abandoning political correctness fosters hate and bigotry. People feel free to act on this.

Thanks to our Founding Fathers, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are a mission statement that has served us well for 243 years. With diligence, it will do so forever.

ALICE J. HESSENAUER

Janesville