As a new year begins, there are still those, especially former President Donald Trump, who cannot accept that the voters did not want him to remain president.
The current move by the Wisconsin Republican Party is to again change the voting laws to favor themselves. This push is not about the voting system; it is all about holding power.
In a report from GOP state Sen. Steve Nass, one of the moves under consideration is turning over the final say of a contested Wisconsin vote to the Legislature—basically to move the decision to a very partisan group and to be able to reverse a vote so it will be in their favor.
Of course, if another election were to shift control to Democrats, the Republicans could try hold a lame-duck legislative session to reverse the earlier changes, just like they did to adjust the duties of the governor and attorney general after the 2018 election.
The government of the people would become the government of the political party in power. If you, the voter, do not agree with this play for power, I ask you to write your state senators and representatives and tell them not to follow through with this plan.
May 2022 be one of less polarized politics where discussions between political parties will return to helping the voters rather than each party working only to gain power.