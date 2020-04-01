Five years ago, I moved to the city of Delavan. One of the first people I met was Tommy Purcell because of vehicle issues with my son’s car. Tommy was kind, considerate and respectful toward me and in fixing the vehicle. I was so impressed with his work that I continue to use Hunter’s Auto Service for vehicle maintenance.
As time has passed, I’ve had the opportunity to get to know Tommy and his family better. Tommy passionately loves the city of Delavan and is a huge supporter of many of the events and charitable causes not only in Delavan but also in Walworth County. Tommy truly cares about the city of Delavan and all of the residents. When it comes time for you to vote, please consider voting for Tommy Purcell.
REBECCA JONES
Delavan