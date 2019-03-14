A photo was posted online Tuesday of an individual who was attempting suicide. I know that sometimes it's tough to share bad news. I totally get it. It's a hard job. But why did you feel it was necessary to post a photo of such? Do you realize that this person will now have to live the rest of his life with that photo circulating? It's going to be tough for this individual to get through this hard time in his life.

I really, really hate this decision. I find it distasteful, unethical, and you showed zero compassion for this individual. As someone who has lost a family member to suicide, this angers me to my core. I hope this individual gets the help they need. And I pray that God sheds some common sense into your brain.

AMANDA OLDFIELD

Janesville

Editor's note: It is the policy of The Gazette to not cover suicides or suicide attempts unless they become public events. This incident closed the Monterey Bridge for an hour. The photo initially posted with the story was replaced with a different image after further consideration.

 

